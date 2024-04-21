CUET UG 2024: NTA CUET Datesheet Out, Full Timetable Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the datesheet for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) for 2024. Eligible candidates can access the date sheet on the NTA's official website at nta.ac.in.
The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024. The NTA will conduct the CUET (UG) - 2024 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper mode) for about 13.48 lacs candidates at various Examination Centers across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.
Test Duration
The CUET (UG) – 2024 will offer a total of 63 test papers. The test duration will be 45 minutes for most subjects, with exceptions like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes.