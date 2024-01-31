Beyond The Trillion: Increased Privatisation And Policing Of Education?

Increased privatisation

Over the last few years and through the pandemic, there has been a recorded rapid increase in private entities in the educational sphere. The Unified District Information on School Education (UDISE+) 2021-22 when compared to 2018-2019 showcased a decline in the number of government and aided schools and a simultaneous rise in the prevalence of private schools, with the pandemic still at large. When it comes to higher education, according to reports, almost 78.6% are privately managed colleges, out of which 65.2% are unaided.

According to analysts, the NEP has aided the aggressive privatisation of education, helping non-governmental entities to maximize profits, along with inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into educational sectors and the establishment of campuses of foreign universities in India through strategic partnerships. The establishment of the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), a collaboration between Canara Bank and the Ministry of Human Resource Development which was meant to financially assist Indian universities for betterment of educational infrastructure and research, in reality replaces existing government grants for infrastructural projects in higher education institutions. The NEP also aims to ramp up online education in a country where only 52% of the population had access to the internet in 2022 and only 11% had access to a computer in 2019. The curtailing and discontinuation of government scholarships like Maulana Azad National Fellowship, on the pretext of it overlapping with other scholarships, for students belonging to lesser privileged communities and the boom of educational privatisation have inevitably led to the exclusion of marginalised communities, Dalits, and Adivasis.