National

Criminal Amnesia | Sexual Violence in Manipur

The recent rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata which led to widespread protests and outrage was a reminder of the endemic nature of sexual violence in the country, despite stricter punishments for offenders. Perhaps because, barring a few, sexual assault survivors or victims rarely find justice in India. We visited Manipur, where just over a year ago, multiple women were sexually assaulted amid the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities. We met those who survived sexual violence like Angel* and kin of those who did not the parents of the Flora* who was allegedly raped by mobs. We also revisited an old case from 20 years ago, a heinous instance of alleged extrajudicial rape-murder. In all these cases, women's bodies were used as 'weapons of war' and in all these cases, no one has yet been arrested. Public memory about these cases may be short-lived but for many, the wait for justice is eternal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant, Gill Centuries Help Hosts Set 515-Run Target | BAN - 56/0 At Tea, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Gill Register Hundreds As India Set Bangladesh Daunting 515-Run Target
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Silences Critics With Delightful Chepauk Ton
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Hits Scintillating Century, Equals MS Dhoni's Record
  5. Malawi Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: LES Field First In Tanzania
Football News
  1. Al-Nassr 3-0 Ettifaq: Ronaldo Shows Off New Celebration In Pioli's First Saudi Pro League Win - Here's Why
  2. Stoke City 1-3 Hull City, EFL Championship: Walter Proud After 'Courageous' Comeback Win
  3. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  4. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  5. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  2. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  3. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  5. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Criminal Amnesia | Sexual Violence in Manipur
  2. Mumbai: Locals In Dharavi Protest Demolition Of Mosque's Illegal Portion; BMC Halts Move For 6 Days After Talks
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: Junior Doctors March To CBI Office, Demand Justice For Victim
  4. Rising Water Levels Of Ganga In Bihar, Flooded Ghats & Relief Ops
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Resume Duties Partially At Bengal Govt Hospitals
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Kamala's 'Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | How Has Democrats' Stance Been On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Kamala's 'Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | How Has Democrats' Stance Been On Gun Control
  2. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  3. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  4. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sri Lankan Elections
  5. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant, Gill Centuries Help Hosts Set 515-Run Target | BAN - 56/0 At Tea, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch