Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CPI(M) Alleges Misuse Of Power By BJP To Destabilize the Maharashtra Government

The CPI(M) has alleged that the BJP is misusing power to destabilize the Maharashtra government by sending Shiv Sena MLAs to BJP-ruled states.

CPI(M) Alleges Misuse Of Power By BJP To Destabilize the Maharashtra Government
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 7:50 pm

The CPI(M), on Thursday, accused the BJP of misusing the State's power to undermine democracy by "spiriting away" Shiv Sena MLAs and trying to destabilize the Maharashtra government. In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said it "strongly condemns the manner in which MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena have been spirited away to Surat and then to Guwahati, both BJP-ruled states".


 "This has been done by the BJP utilizing the State machinery in both states. The Central agencies have also been utilized to target ministers and legislators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the aim of destabilizing the government," it said. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently camping in Assam's Guwahati city with some rebel MLAs, plunging the party-led Maharashtra government into a crisis. 


 "This shameless use of State power is in line with earlier efforts to target opposition-ruled state governments with a view to toppling them. The Polit Bureau calls upon all democratic sections to protest against this misuse of State power to undermine democracy," the CPIM said. 

Tags

National CPI(M) BJP Maharashtra Government Shiv Sena Polit Bureau Maha Vikas Aghadi Government Eknath Shinde
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Macrotech Developers Enters Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Sales From 1st Housing Project

Macrotech Developers Enters Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Sales From 1st Housing Project

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?