CPI(M) Alleges Misuse Of Power By BJP To Destabilize the Maharashtra Government

The CPI(M), on Thursday, accused the BJP of misusing the State's power to undermine democracy by "spiriting away" Shiv Sena MLAs and trying to destabilize the Maharashtra government. In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said it "strongly condemns the manner in which MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena have been spirited away to Surat and then to Guwahati, both BJP-ruled states".



"This has been done by the BJP utilizing the State machinery in both states. The Central agencies have also been utilized to target ministers and legislators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the aim of destabilizing the government," it said. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently camping in Assam's Guwahati city with some rebel MLAs, plunging the party-led Maharashtra government into a crisis.



"This shameless use of State power is in line with earlier efforts to target opposition-ruled state governments with a view to toppling them. The Polit Bureau calls upon all democratic sections to protest against this misuse of State power to undermine democracy," the CPIM said.