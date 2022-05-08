Sunday, May 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: One New Case In Ladakh

The death toll remained unchanged at 228 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the region.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 08 May 2022 5:38 pm

Ladakh reported one fresh Covid case on Sunday that took the infection tally to 28,248, officials said.

The number of active cases now stands at two, they said.

Presently, there is no case in the Kargil district which has recorded a total of 5,280 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic against 22,968 in Leh, officials said.

No COVID-related fatality was recorded on Saturday and the death toll remained unchanged at 228 - 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

A total of 28,018 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

