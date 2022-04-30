Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

COVID-19 Update: Mizoram Reports 83 New COVID Cases

Mizoram currently has 714 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,26,009 people have recovered from the infection so far.

COVID-19 Update: Mizoram Reports 83 New COVID Cases
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 4:14 pm

Mizoram on Saturday reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, 16 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,27,419, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 696 for the third consecutive day on Saturday as the state did not report any new fatality. 

Related stories

Hottest April In 122 Years For Northwest, Central India: IMD

Parents Must Stop Treating Smartphones As Rewards For Children: Goa IT Minister

Fire Fighting Operations Continue At Bhalswa Landfill Site In Delhi

The single-day positivity rate increased to 15.46 per cent from 10 per cent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 537 samples tested on Friday, he said. 

Mizoram currently has 714 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,26,009 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 113 on Friday, he said. 

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.37 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.48 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Friday. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Covid-19 India Mizoram Active Covid Cases Mizoram COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Fourth Wave Mizoram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022