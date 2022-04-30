COVID-19 Update: Mizoram Reports 83 New COVID Cases

Mizoram on Saturday reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, 16 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,27,419, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 696 for the third consecutive day on Saturday as the state did not report any new fatality.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 15.46 per cent from 10 per cent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 537 samples tested on Friday, he said.

Mizoram currently has 714 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,26,009 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 113 on Friday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.37 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.48 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Friday.