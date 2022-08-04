Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 19,893 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To 1,36,478

According to Union Health Minstry's data, a decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:57 am

 With 19,893 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,40,87,037, while the active cases  dipped to 1,36,478, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,530 with 53 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 17,135 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To 1,37,057

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 13,734 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To 1,39,792

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Update Covid-19 India Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?