Friday, Jun 03, 2022
COVID-19: Thane District Reports 165 New Cases

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that its COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

COVID cases in Thane.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 9:03 am

With the addition of 165 coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,10,408, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday. 

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that its COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)

