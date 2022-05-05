Thursday, May 05, 2022
COVID-19: No Fresh Cases, Fatalities In Puducherry

The union territory did not record any new cases for a second straight day after having logged four fresh infections on Tuesday.

COVID-19: No Fresh Cases, Fatalities In Puducherry
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 05 May 2022 5:04 pm

The union territory of Puducherry did not report any fresh coronavirus cases and related fatalities during the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

The overall caseload remained at 1,65,794, a senior official of Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. As many as 181 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday.

The union territory did not record any new cases for a second straight day after having logged four fresh infections on Tuesday.

The number of active cases came down to seven after two patients recovered, the Director said. The total recoveries stood at 1,63,825.

Sriramulu said there were no fresh fatalities from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- and the death toll remained at 1,962.

The Health Department has so far examined 22,35,000 samples and has found 18,79,818 out of them to be negative, he added.

The test positivity rate was zero while fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said that the department has so far administered 16,90,886 doses which comprised 9,64,854 first doses, 7,04,956 second and 21,076 booster doses. 

