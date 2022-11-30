Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Covid-19: MP Sees Two New Cases, Zero Death

Home National

Covid-19: MP Sees Two New Cases, Zero Death

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,54,901, new cases: two, death toll: 10,776, recoveries: 10,44,113, active cases: 12, number of tests so far: 3,02,25,332.

Covid-19: MP Sees Two New Cases, Zero Death
Covid-19: MP Sees Two New Cases, Zero Death

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 9:52 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported two coronavirus positive cases, but no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said. 

With this, its tally rose to 10,54,901, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,776, he said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,113, leaving the state with 12 active cases. 

With 2,563 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state went up to 3,02,25,332, he added.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,54,901, new cases: two, death toll: 10,776, recoveries: 10,44,113, active cases: 12, number of tests so far: 3,02,25,332.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID-19 It Compant Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’