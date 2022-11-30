Covid-19: MP Sees Two New Cases, Zero Death

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported two coronavirus positive cases, but no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

With this, its tally rose to 10,54,901, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,776, he said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,113, leaving the state with 12 active cases.

With 2,563 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state went up to 3,02,25,332, he added.

