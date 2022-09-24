Covid-19: Karnataka Reports 275 New Cases, Zero Fatality

Karnataka saw further decline in the Covid-19 cases from 319 on Friday to 275 on Saturday, taking the total infections to 40,63,427 so far, the State Health Department said. There was no death due to Covid-19 today.

The department said in its bulletin that 241 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,20,052 till date. Active cases stood at 3,095. Bengaluru urban district saw 132 fresh cases.

Other districts, too, reported new fresh cases, there were 36 in Kodagu,17 each in Mysuru and Ramanagara and 10 in Chikkaballapura.The bulletin said seven districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.3 per cent, the department said. As many as 21,130 tests were conducted, those included 15,974 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done were 6.91 crore till date.

There were 22,094 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 11.99 crore so far, the department said.

