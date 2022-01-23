Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Covid-19 India Logs 3,33,533 New Coronavairus Cases, 525 Fatalities

According to Union Health Ministry's data, active cases have increased to 21,87,205 which account for 5.57 per cent of the total infections

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 11:49 am

India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.87 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,65,60,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded  161.92 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

The 525 new fatalities include 132 from Kerala  and 48 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,89,409 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,071 from Maharashtra, 51,739 from Kerala, 38,563 from Karnataka, 37,178 from Tamil Nadu, 25,586 from Delhi, 23,038 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,302 from  West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

