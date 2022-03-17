Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 28 New Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 228

The toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 5:38 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall tally to 11,51,872, while no new death linked to the infection was registered, an official said. The toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.20 per cent, he said. The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,610 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 47 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 228 active cases, he said.

“Bastar recorded six cases, followed by Raipur (four), Koriya (three) and Surajpur (two), among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 16 districts,” the official said. With 14,066 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,68,971, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,872, new cases 28, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,610, active cases 228, total tests 1,73,68,971.

With PTI Inputs

