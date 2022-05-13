Friday, May 13, 2022
Court Refuses Temporary Medical Bail To Nawab Malik, But Permits Him To Get Treatment At Private Hospital

He claimed that he was suffering from kidney-related issues. Last month, the NCP leader was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in the city for a few days.

Updated: 13 May 2022 3:08 pm

A special court here on Friday refused to grant temporary bail on medical grounds to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, but allowed him to get treatment at a private hospital. Judge R N Rokade, assigned to hear matters of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said Malik's daughter can remain present during the treatment.

The court also rebuked the prosecuting agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), for not taking Malik to the doctor who has been treating his condition since the beginning. Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the PMLA. He is currently in judicial custody.

SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik In Money Laundering Case

Malik had sought temporary bail for a period of six weeks on medical emergency. He claimed that he was suffering from kidney-related issues. Last month, the NCP leader was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in the city for a few days.

(With PTI inputs)

