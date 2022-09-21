Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Coronavirus: Maharashtra Logs 640 New Cases, Five Deaths; Active Tally 4,050

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,17,024; fresh cases 640; death toll 1,48,319; recoveries 79,64,655; active cases 4,050; total tests 8,45,94,201.

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:53 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 640 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, which took its overall caseload to 81,17,024 and death toll to 1,48,319, the state health department said.

As compared to the previous day, the state's one-day infection count witnessed an increase of 90 cases as it had reported 550 cases along with two fatalities on Tuesday.        

The Mumbai circle reported the highest 224 new cases, followed by Pune circle (219), Nagpur circle (52), Nashik circle (36), Latur circle (34), Kolhapur (29), Akola circle (28) and Aurangabad circle (18).

Of the five deaths, Pune circle reported three and Mumbai circle two.

The state's COVID-19 recovery count climbed to 79,64,655 as 801 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, the department said in its report.

Maharashtra has 4,050 active COVID-19 cases and of those, the highest number of 1,238 cases are in Pune, followed by 845 and 577 cases in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively.

Presently, Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

As 25,030 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,45,94,201, the report said.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid Tally Supreme Court Mumbai Maharashtra
