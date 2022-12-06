Congress Rejects Exit Polls; Says ‘New Dawn’ Awaiting Gujarat On December 8

As Gujarat assembly elections are over and most of the exit polls are predicting a landslide victory for BJP with the party getting more than 125 seats in the state where it has been in power for nearly two-and-a-half decades, Congress party has rubbished the exit polls saying on December 8 Gujarat will surprise pollsters.

“I am telling you from the ground that there is no truth in the exit poll results. The actual results will be far different from what exit polls are predicting. It will be the Congress party which will form the government in Gujarat,” Dr. Manish Doshi, state Congress spokesman told Outlook.

The Congress Gujarat spokesman says the Congress party would be getting around 110 seats and it will able to comfortably form the government in the state. He said the people of Gujarat have voted for the change and a new dawn that Congress would be able to bring by generating employment and controlling inflation. “There is growing unemployment in Gujarat and inflation has broken back of the people. Nobody would tell you this. People have voted on these issues and I strongly believe the Congress party will form the government in the state,” Dr. Manish Doshi said.

“I don’t believe in exit polls. I will wait for December 8,” Doshi added.

“Why do you always trust exit polls? Didn’t you see what happen to exit polls in 2017,” he asked.

The exit polls indicate that the BJP is on its way to create history and will begin its seventh consecutive term in power performing better than in 2012. In 2012 the BJP won 115 seats in the legislative assembly. The party had come down to 99 in 2017 as the Congress party gave a stiff fight. However, this time Congress party preferred a low-profile fight and most of the top leaders of the party didn’t visit Gujrat for the campaign.

According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP will get 129-151 seats and the Congress between 16 to 30. The AAP, it said, will get 9 to 21 seats. The Republic-P Marq survey said the BJP will get 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42. The TV 9 Gujarati survey said the BJP will get 125-130 seats, Congress 40-50 seats. The ABP News-C Voter survey said the BJP will get 128-140 seats, the Congress 31-43, and the AAP 3-11.

Dr. Manish Doshi said the exit polls cannot be accurate always. In the 2017 assembly elections, seven out of ten exit polls were wrong. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP got 99 seats while Congress got 77 seats.