Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Presidential Poll: MP Manish Tewari, Haryana Congress Leader Hooda Cast Vote

Voting for the Congress presidential poll began at 10 AM and will continue till 4 pm. There are 234 delegates of the Punjab Congress and 195 delegates of the Haryana Congress who will be casting their votes.

Congress Presidential Poll: MP Manish Tewari, Haryana Congress Leader Hooda Cast Vote
Congress Presidential Poll: MP Manish Tewari, Haryana Congress Leader Hooda Cast Vote Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 1:46 pm

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda cast their votes for the Congress presidential poll at their respective party offices on Monday.              

Anandpur Sahib MP Tewari cast his vote at the Punjab Congress Bhawan while Hooda at the Haryana Congress Bhawan here.              

After casting vote, Tewari shared his picture of voting on his Twitter handle. “Casting the first vote at the @INCPunjab office in the Congress Presidential sweeps,” said Tewari in his tweet.              

Voting for the Congress presidential poll began at 10 AM and will continue till 4 pm. There are 234 delegates of the Punjab Congress and 195 delegates of the Haryana Congress who will be casting their votes.

Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the post of AICC chief.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Senior Congress Leader Former Haryana Chief Minister Congress Presidential Elections Chandigarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'