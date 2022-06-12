Congress President Sonia Gandhi Taken To Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital For Covid-19 Related Issues: Party Spokesperson

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has come to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In New Delhi for routine medical check-up on Sunday, sources said.

She is being examined by doctors and her current condition is stable, they said.

"She came to the Ganga Ram hospital today for a routine check-up," a hospital source said.

However, there was no information yet on whether she would be admitted at the facility.

Officials on Friday had said that the Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to the Congress president to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she had got infected with Covid-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital owing to Covid-19 related issues, the party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

(With PTI inputs)

