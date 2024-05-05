Congress Leader Sparks Row Over His Remarks On Mumbai Terror Attack Hero Hemant Karkare, Says ‘RSS Killed Him’

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar has sparked row over his remarks on Mumbai terror attack. He has reportedly said an RSS-affiliated cop, and not terrorist Ajmal Kasab, killed former state anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare during the 26/11 terror attack.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar while launching an attack on Ujjwal Nikam, who is the BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central, made these remarks.
Nikam was the public prosecutor in the 26/11 terror attack trial in which Ajmal Kasab was sentenced to death.
Advertisement
"Nikam defamed Congress by raising the issue of biryani. Will anyone give biryani to Kasab? Later, Ujjwal Nikam accepted it, what kind of a lawyer is he, a traitor who did not even testify in the court? The bullet that killed Mumbai Police officer Hemant Karkare was not fired from Kasab's gun, but from a police officer loyal to RSS at that time. If the BJP is giving a ticket to a traitor who hid this truth from the court, then the question arises of why is BJP supporting these traitors?" Wadettiwar has reportedly said.
Advertisement
In reaction BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde said, "Congress can stoop to any level to please and get its special vote bank. Senior leader of Maharashtra Congress and LoP Vijay Wadettiwar proved this by giving a clean chit to the terrorists of 26/11. According to him, Kasab did not shoot at martyr Hemant Karkare ji. Did Congress not feel ashamed at all while supporting the terrorists? Today the whole country has also come to know why prayers are being offered in Pakistan for the victory of Congress and the prince."
Meanwhile, Wadettiwar has clarified his statement, saying that he was quoting from a book written by SM Mushrif.
"Those are not my words. I just said what was written in SM Mushrif's book. The book had complete information. The bullet with which Hemant Karkare was shot was not a terrorist's bullet," Wadettiwar was quoted as saying.
Wadettiwar was referring to SM Mushrif's book 'Who Killed Karkare', which he wrote in 2009. SM Mushrif is a former Inspector General of Police and brother of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif.