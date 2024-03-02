International

26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Azam Cheema Dies In Pakistan: Reports

Besides orchestrating 26/11 Mumbai attack and 2006 Mumbai train bombings, LeT intelligence Chief Azam Cheema had his name associated with several other heinous terror strikes. Being an Afghan war veteran, Cheema had expertise in map reading and thus, helping the terrorists to chalk out precise plans.

March 2, 2024
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Azam Cheema Photo: x/@ AskAnshul
Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) intelligence chief and one of the key conspirators of the massive 26/11 Mumbai terror attack Azam Cheema died following a heart attack in Pakistan's Faisalabad, as per media reports.

About Azam Cheema

Besides orchestrating 26/11 Mumbai attack and 2006 Mumbai train bombings, Cheema has his name associated with several other heinous terror strikes.

According to the intelligence agencies, Cheema was an elusive Punjabi-speaking LeT operative who lived in Pakistan's Bahawalpur during the early 2000s with his wife and two children.

Being an Afghan war veteran, Cheema had expertise in map reading and thus, helping the terrorists to chalk out precise plans.

Back in 2008, Cheema was working as the LeT commander for Bahawalpur before he was appointed as an operations advisor to Lashkar's senior functionary Zaki- Ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Later, he eas included in the planning and execution of the 26/11Mumbai attack.

