26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Azam Cheema Dies In Pakistan: Reports

About Azam Cheema

Besides orchestrating 26/11 Mumbai attack and 2006 Mumbai train bombings, Cheema has his name associated with several other heinous terror strikes.

According to the intelligence agencies, Cheema was an elusive Punjabi-speaking LeT operative who lived in Pakistan's Bahawalpur during the early 2000s with his wife and two children.

Being an Afghan war veteran, Cheema had expertise in map reading and thus, helping the terrorists to chalk out precise plans.

Back in 2008, Cheema was working as the LeT commander for Bahawalpur before he was appointed as an operations advisor to Lashkar's senior functionary Zaki- Ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Later, he eas included in the planning and execution of the 26/11Mumbai attack.