Congress Calls For Convening Special Parliament Session On Farmers' Issues

The Congress on Thursday escalated its attack on the BJP-led Centre over the farmers' protest and demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss the pressing issues of the tillers.

The opposition party also urged the Punjab government to convene a similar session of the state assembly to deliberate on the issue. A farmer was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

Subhkaran Singh (21), hailing from Bathinda district, died at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border. In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Farmers are the backbone of our country. It was only on the strength of the 'Annadaata' that we were able to bring about the green revolution and the white revolution. It was because of their hard work that India became self-reliant in the field of agriculture."

"Today, when the same farmers are demanding guarantee of MSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving them 'guarantee of bullet'. Using tear gas shells and firing against farmers is the height of injustice. They are respecting 'donors' and insulting 'annadaatas'," Ramesh said. He said something similar was happening with the youth as when they demanded employment, they were allegedly beaten with sticks.

"Their future is being ruined by schemes like Agnipath," he alleged. "But now the end of the last 10 years of injustice is near. The Congress is committed to providing them their right to justice through the two main pillars of its five justices agenda -- farmer justice and youth justice," Ramesh said.