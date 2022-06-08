Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Congolese National Held With Medicines Worth Over Rs 26 Lakh At Delhi Airport

The medicines were seized and the passenger, identified as Kundina N Makengo, was handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation.

The foreigner was intercepted midnight at terminal-3 of the Delhi Airport (IGI) PTI File Photo

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 8:23 pm

A Congolese national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday with medicines valued at Rs 26.28 lakh kept in his travel bags, a senior officer said.

The medicines were seized and the passenger, identified as Kundina N Makengo, was handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation.

The foreigner was intercepted at around 12.20 am at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, when he was going through security checks by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

He was bound for Kinshasa via Addis Ababa onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, the officer said. As the passenger did not furnish a valid document for carrying the assortment of medicines worth Rs 26.28 lakh, he was detained and offloaded from the aircraft, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

