Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Home National

Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Pass Through Villages In Chitradurga

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday resumed from Bommagondanahalli in Karnataka's Chitradurga district and headed towards Rampura.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:35 am

Hundreds of people gathered on the roadside in the morning to welcome them.

According to Congress workers, the march started at 6.30 am from the BG Kere underpass in Bommagondanahalli.

After walking 12 kilometers, Gandhi will take a break at Konasagara in the district.

The march will then resume at 4 pm from Konasagara and stop for an evening break in Molakalmuru. After that, Gandhi will take a night halt in Rampura.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on September 30. It will cover 511 km in 21 days and exit the state on October 20.

(Inputs from PTI) 

