Cong Focussed On Providing Employment, Not On Ending One’s Arrogance: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said her party does not talk of eliminating haughtiness of people but for providing opportunities for their employment.

While talking to a man in Aligarh, Priyanka Gandhi quipped, “People say someone has been talking of ‘garmi nikalne ki… charbi nikalne ki’ (eliminating haughtiness).”

“But we (in Congress) are talking of 'bharti' (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government," she added.

The UP Congress later in a tweet in Hindi, said, "This time vote for those who start 'bharti' (recruitments/employment) and reject 'charbi nikaalne wale’ and 'garmi nikaalne wale' (people professing to end haughtiness, arrogance).

Priyanka Gandhi was in Aligarh to campaign for the party candidates in Iglas and Khair assembly segments of the district. The Congress general secretary also undertook door-to-door contact programmes in Aligarh.

With inputs from PTI.