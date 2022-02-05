Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Cong Focussed On Providing Employment, Not On Ending One’s Arrogance: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress leader made the remark days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an election campaign in a western Uttar Pradesh area, said that the “khoon ki garmi” (haughtiness) of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal leaders will end after the state assembly results come in.

Cong Focussed On Providing Employment, Not On Ending One’s Arrogance: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi was in Aligarh to campaign for party candidates. Suresh Pandey Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 5:16 pm

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said her party does not talk of eliminating haughtiness of people but for providing opportunities for their employment. 

While talking to a man in Aligarh, Priyanka Gandhi quipped, “People say someone has been talking of ‘garmi nikalne ki… charbi nikalne ki’ (eliminating haughtiness).”

Related stories

 Rahul Gandhi Raises Voice Supporting Hijab-Wearing Students, Says Country Robbing Future Of Daughters

UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Working For ‘Corporate Friends’

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman For 'UP-Type' Remark

“But we (in Congress) are talking of 'bharti' (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government," she added.

The UP Congress later in a tweet in Hindi, said, "This time vote for those who start 'bharti' (recruitments/employment) and reject 'charbi nikaalne wale’ and 'garmi nikaalne wale' (people professing to end haughtiness, arrogance).

Priyanka Gandhi was in Aligarh to campaign for the party candidates in Iglas and Khair assembly segments of the district. The Congress general secretary also undertook door-to-door contact programmes in Aligarh. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Priyanka Gandhi Congress Employment Uttar Pradesh CM Election Campaign
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Would've Been 'Pleasantly Surprised' Had It Been Otherwise: Manish Tewari On Being Left Out Of Cong List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games