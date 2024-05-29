Concerns And Confessions

The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) project is educating youth and children in the north-eastern states on the principles of inclusion, equity, awareness, consent and protection to help them transition to adulthood in a healthy and responsible way. The project is currently being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim. We spoke to a cross section of parents of school-going or out-of-the college children on a host of issues. How are children today different from those of yesterday in terms of exposure to issues like sexual conduct? What is the family’s response to TV programmes showing sexual content? What are the apprehensions about mobile usage given the privacy it affords? What is the family’s response to LGBTQIA+ debates on public platforms? What are parents’ top concerns? What do they think of sex education in schools? How do they view and respond to new age challenges like cyber security? While most of the parents expressed concern about the challenges children and young people are negotiating in the face of growing exposure to such issues, the important takeaway from some parents is the need for sex education in schools in a responsible manner and sensitisation of children on LGBTQIA+ issues.