Comrade Sitaram Yechury: The Steadfast Revolutionary

Whenever I either met him or heard his speeches I was reminded of the same young idealist, revolutionary, Marxist and very friendly comrade Sitaram that I knew from his JNU days. He had become a national leader yet he was the most accessible VIP. He was always a very bright student and could have chosen any profession to live a lavish and comfortable life. But his idealism led him to choose a path that was difficult. After finishing his studies, he joined a party which believes in a working class-led egalitarian society. The bright young student of JNU chose this path because he firmly believed in equality of human beings and dreamt of a socialist world where a miniscule set of human beings will not exploit the entire human race. Throughout his life, Comrade Yechury remained steadfast in his pursuit of a socialist India, inspiring generations of activists, intellectuals, and political leaders. His legacy will continue to guide the struggle for a just and equitable society.