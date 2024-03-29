National

Christians Across Globe Attend Mock Crucifixions To Mark Good Friday | In Pics

Christians across the globe attended mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to the community as 'Good Friday'. Devotees in parts of India were also seen taking part in processions marking Good Friday and Easter.

Good Friday | Photo: PTI

Christian devotees take part in a procession marking Good Friday and Easter, in Jammu.

Good Friday | Photo: PTI
Christian devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Good Friday' at St. Joseph's Cathedral Church, in Prayagraj.

Good Friday | Photo: PTI
Christan people participate in a mass to observe 'Good Friday', in Kolkata.

Good Friday | Photo: PTI
Christian devotees take part in a 'Way of the Cross' procession marking Good Friday, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Good Friday | Photo: PTI/Mahesh Kumar A.
Christians reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday at Holy Family Church in Hyderabad.

Good Friday | Photo: PTI
Christian devotees take part in a procession marking Good Friday, in Patna.

Good Friday | Photo: PTI
Christian devotees take part in a procession marking Good Friday, in Patna.

Good Friday | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Christians reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday at Holy Family Church in Hyderabad.

Good Friday | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Christians reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday at Holy Family Church in Hyderabad.

