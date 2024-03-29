Christians Across Globe Attend Mock Crucifixions To Mark Good Friday | In Pics

Christian devotees take part in a procession marking Good Friday and Easter, in Jammu.
Christian devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Good Friday' at St. Joseph's Cathedral Church, in Prayagraj.
Christan people participate in a mass to observe 'Good Friday', in Kolkata.
Christian devotees take part in a 'Way of the Cross' procession marking Good Friday, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Christians reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday at Holy Family Church in Hyderabad.
Christian devotees take part in a procession marking Good Friday, in Patna.
