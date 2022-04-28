Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Chopper scam: Court grants bail to ex-defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted bail to former defense secretary Shashi Kant Sharma in a case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar presents relief to Sharma on a personal bond of Rs two lakh, with one surety in the like amount, after he appeared before the court pursuance of the summons issued against him earlier.

Gautam Khaita, a lawyer by profession, is also an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 7:05 pm

The court noted the submission of CBI counsel, who said that the agency had no objection if the accused was granted bail. The advocates appearing for Sharma told the court that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case. The court had, on April 11, summoned Sharma while taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the CBI after the agency submitted that the sanction to prosecute him had been granted by the authorities concerned.

The charge sheet also named retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officers Jasbir Singh Panesa, N Santosh, S A Kunte, and Thomas Mathew. Still, the CBI said the requisite sanction to prosecute them is yet to be procured from the authorities concerned. The first charge sheet in the case was filed in September 2017 naming former IAF chief SP Tyagi and others. The agency had earlier told the court that “during the investigation, copies of classified/secret official documents of Indian Air Force (IAF)/Ministry of Defence (MoD) such as Operational Requirements for VVIP helicopters before issuance of Request of Proposal and other incriminating documents running into more than one lakh pages received from Italy and Switzerland.”

It had also said that a “payment sheet” recovered from Christian Michel James, prepared on his dictation, shows that an amount of 30 million euros was paid/ proposed to be paid to the officers of IAF, MoD, bureaucrats, politicians, and family in India for showing favor in the VVIP helicopter deal. Out of the kickbacks received from Agusta Westland, middleman Christian Michel James further made payments to various persons in India.

