Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

China’s President Xi Jinping Condoles Morbi Bridge Collapse Deaths

Morbi Bridge Collapse: President Xi Jinping has sent condolence messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (File Photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:47 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent condolence messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was shocked to learn about the deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city that claimed 135 lives.

In his message, President Xi said he was shocked to learn of the deadly collapse, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured," it added.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent a condolence message to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar over the bridge collapse.

Wang extended deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

The more than a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.

As many as 135 people have been killed in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and 170 others rescued.

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Lambasts Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Over Morbi Bridge Collapse

Should Morbi Bridge Tragedy Be Termed 'Act Of Fraud' Or Mere Accident? Uddhav Faction

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Extra Caution Taken In Atal Bridge; SC To Hear The Case On November 14

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, on Monday extended their condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the tragic bridge collapse. 
 

Tags

National India Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi President Of India Droupadi Murmu China Chinese President Xi Jinping Condolences
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It