Chilly Conditions Persist In Delhi

Chilly conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 333 for the city. The AQI of neighbouring areas of Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida stood at 314, 283, 305, 382, and 330, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity levels oscillated between 95 per cent and 38 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.