Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Chhattisgarh Reports 505 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 2,656

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 505 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.48 percent, taking the tally to 11,58,658, an official said.

A nasal spray by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has shown potential to treat Covid-19 patients with speed PTI (Image for representation)

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 11:00 pm

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 505 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.48 percent, taking the tally to 11,58,658, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,045, he added.

The recovery count rose by 238 and stood at 11,41,957, leaving the state with 2,656 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with 118 cases, followed by 76 in Raipur, 47 in Rajnandgaon, 30 in Bemetara, 28 each in Bilaspur and Balod, 27 in Raigarh, and 23 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from four districts," the official said.

So far, 1,80,80,885 samples have been examined for coronavirus in the state, including 11,280 on Saturday, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,58,658, new cases 505, death toll 14,045, recovered 11,41,957, active cases 2,656, today tests 11,280, total tests 1,80,80,885.

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

