Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Chhattisgarh Records 3 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 6

Chhattisgarh Records 3 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 6

The recovery count rose to 11,63,589 after one more patient recuperated from the viral infection during the day, leaving the state with 6 active cases, he said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 10:45 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,741, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,63,589 after one more patient recuperated from the viral infection during the day, leaving the state with 6 active cases, he said.

Durg reported two cases and Dantewada  district one, said the official.

With 1,339 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,18,751, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,741, new cases 3, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,589, active cases 6, total tests 1,88,18,751.

-With PTI Input

