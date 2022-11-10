Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 8 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 85

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported eight new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.26 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,653, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,144, an official said.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:33 am

The recovery count stood at 11,63,424 after 26 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 85 active cases, he said.

Mahasamund led with 3 cases, followed by 1 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 22 of the 28 districts, said the official.

With 3,056 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,60,534, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,653, new cases 8, death toll 14,144, recovered 11,63,424, active cases 85, total tests 1,87,60,534.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Chhattisgarh 8 New Coronavirus Cases
