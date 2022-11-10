Chhattisgarh Logs 8 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 85

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported eight new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.26 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,653, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,144, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,424 after 26 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 85 active cases, he said.

Mahasamund led with 3 cases, followed by 1 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 22 of the 28 districts, said the official.

With 3,056 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,60,534, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)