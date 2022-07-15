Chhattisgarh Logs 453 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 2,389

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 453 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.42 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,58,153, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,045.

The recovery count rose to 11,41,719 after 296 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,389 active cases, he said

Durg led with 88 new cases, followed by 61 in Raipur, 55 in Rajnandgaon, 34 in Korba, 28 in Bemetara, 24 in Balod, 22 in

Bilaspur and 18 in Surguja, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in three districts, the official said.

With 13,231 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,80,69,605, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,58,153, new cases 453, death toll 14,045, recoveries 11,41,719, active cases 2,389, total tests 1,80,69,605.