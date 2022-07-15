Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 453 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 2,389

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 453 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.42 percent.

undefined
COVID-19 pandemic: Students at a school Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:57 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 453 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.42 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,58,153, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,045.

The recovery count rose to 11,41,719 after 296 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,389 active cases, he said

Durg led with 88 new cases, followed by 61 in Raipur, 55 in Rajnandgaon, 34 in Korba, 28 in Bemetara, 24 in Balod, 22 in

Bilaspur and 18 in Surguja, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in three districts, the official said.
With 13,231 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,80,69,605, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,58,153, new cases 453, death toll 14,045, recoveries 11,41,719, active cases 2,389, total tests 1,80,69,605.

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Chhattisgarh Logs 453 Coronavirus Cases No New Death
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies