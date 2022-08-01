Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Government To Rename Three Villages Of Spiritual, Historical Significance

Chhatisgarh government will rename three of its village in the Raipur and Balodabazar-Bhatapara districts.

undefined
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 10:29 pm

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to rename three villages in the state's Raipur and Balodabazar-Bhatapara districts, which are of historical and spiritual significance, an official said on Monday.

 Honoring the sentiments of local people, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed officials to rename Chandkhuri village in the Raipur district and Giroudpuri and Sonakhan in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, the official from the state public relations department said. These places will be renamed after great personalities and spiritual figures for whom they are famous, he said.

 Chaudhuri, considered the birthplace of Lord Ram's mother Kaushalya, will be rechristened as Mata Kaushalya Dham Chandkhuri, while Giroudpuri, the popular pilgrimage site of Satnam Panth, will be called Baba Guru Ghasidas Dham Giroudpuri, he said. Sonakhan will be renamed Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Dham Sonakhan after a freedom fighter known for his significant contribution to the 1857 rebellion, the official said.

Related stories

Bhupesh Baghel Slams Centre Over Unemployment, Poverty Rise

Rift In Chhattisgarh Congress: CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rival T S Singh Deo To Meet Top Party Leadership

Decision To Rename Aurangabad In Last Cabinet Meeting Was Illegal, Will Approve It Afresh: CM Eknath Shinde

As a part of its ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman' tourism circuit project, the Congress government has renovated and beautified the temple of Mata Kaushalya located in the middle of a pond in Chandkhuri, he said.

As per mythology, Ram Van Gaman Path is the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to the 14-year exile, and it is believed that he had spent most of his time during his exile in Chhattisgarh. Giroudpuri is the birthplace of Satnam saint and social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, he said. Sonakhan is known for the valor of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, the first martyr of Chhattisgarh in the 1857 rebellion. Singh was hanged by the British on December 10, 1857, at Jaistambh Chowk in Raipur, he added.

The renaming of these places has been a long-standing demand of public representatives and locals, the official said, adding that soon a gazette notification will be published in this regard.

Tags

National Bhupesh Baghel Raipur District Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Balodabazar-Bhatapara
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics