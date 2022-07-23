Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has reached Delhi to participate in Congress's strategy meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel File Photo

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:57 pm

 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached the national capital on Saturday and is likely to raise with the Congress leadership the issue of his differences with state minister T S Singh Deo, sources said.

They said Singh Deo is also likely to be in the national capital as he is the observer for Gujarat assembly polls along with chief observer Ashok Gehlot. Baghel is in Delhi to participate in the Congress' strategy meet ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. He is the chief observer for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh slated later this year where Congress is seeking to replace the BJP from power.

Sources said Baghel will meet the Congress leadership and raise the issue of his differences with Deo, who he alleges has given the BJP a handle to attack the party. Deo had tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister saying no funds were made available to his department and hence no work could be undertaken on PM Awas Yojna to provide houses to the poor.

This has once again brought the rift within Chhattisgarh Congress out in the open. 

