Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh: 2 Congress Leaders Booked For Extortion, Intimidation On Hotelier's Complaint

A police official stated two Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh's Durg district have been booked on the orders of the High Court for allegedly extorting money from a hotelier.

Chhattisgarh: 2 Congress Leaders Booked For Extortion, Intimidation On Hotelier's Complaint
Congress leaders (Representational Image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 5:04 pm

Two Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh's Durg district have been booked on the orders of the High Court for allegedly extorting money from a hotelier, a police official said on Sunday.
       

An FIR was registered against Bhilai Municipal Corporation corporators Rajendra Singh Arora and Diwakar Bharti for extortion, criminal intimidation, and other offenses, said Supela station house officer Durgesh Sharma.
       

Hotelier Subhash Rao had filed a complaint in April that Arora and Bharti had extorted money from him claiming the parking space at his facility was illegal and had threatened to file a PIL on the issue, an official said.
       

"As per the complainant, he put Rs 1 lakh in the donation box of a temple in Bhilai on March 27 as instructed by the duo. They then demanded Rs 5 lakh after which he approached police," the official added.
       

"Accusing police of not taking action, Rao approached the HC on May 18, and on June 20 the court ordered that an FIR be filed. A case was registered against Arora and Bharti on Saturday and a probe has begun," he said.

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Extortion Police Official Arora And Bharti FIR Bhilai Municipal Corporation Complaints
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India