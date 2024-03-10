Cheetah 'Gamini' Gives Birth To 5 Cubs, Increasing India's Cheetah Population To 26

The number of cheetah cubs born in India now stands at 13, the minister added.

This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa, Yadav informed.

In March last year, cheetah Jwala (Namibian name Siyaya) had given birth to four cubs but only one managed to survive. Jwala gave birth to her second litter of four cubs in January this year., which was followed by cheetah Aasha delivering three cubs.