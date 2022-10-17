Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Chattisgarh: Maoists Set Ablaze Four Vehicles Engaged In Mining Activities

After torching the vehicles, Maoists fled into a forest. They have, in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in mining-related work in the area.

Maoist attack in Chattisgarh
Maoist attack in Chattisgarh Representative image

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 11:50 am

Maoists set four vehicles on fire at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A group of Maoists reached near the Chargaon iron ore mine of a private firm in Siksod police station area in the wee hours and torched two trucks and as many sports utility vehicles (SUV) which were parked there, a police official said. Out of the four vehicles, the two trucks and an SUV were engaged in mining-related work, he said.
        
After torching the vehicles, Maoists fled into a forest, he said.
        
A police team rushed to the spot in the morning and a search operation was launched to nab the culprits, the official said.
        
Maoists have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in mining-related work in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

