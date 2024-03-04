Chandigarh Municipal Corporation: BJP Wins Senior Deputy Mayor Post, Polling On To Elect Deputy Mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuljeet Singh Sandhu was on Monday elected as senior deputy mayor after repolling in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, which saw massive controversy after team AAP-Congress accused the saffron party of rigging the poll.

Kuljeet Singh Sandhu secured 19 votes while Congress' Gurpreet Gabi got 16 votes. One vote was declared invalid. The result was announced by the mayor.