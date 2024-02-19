Chandigarh Mayor Polls: Returning Officer Masih Admits Tampering Ballots, SC Orders Prosecution

In a major development in the Chandigarh mayor election row, the Supreme Court ordered prosecution of returning officer Anil Masih after he admitted tampering ballots, an allegation AAP and Congress had made after BJP swept the election on January 30 and videos of Masih suspiciously scribbling on ballot papers went viral.

The Supreme Court said on Monday that ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayor polls and the video of counting needs to be produced by 2 pm tomorrow. Supreme Court remarked that Anil Masih, returning officer in Chandigarh Mayor election, has to be prosecuted as he was interfering with the election process. The top court, which was hearing a plea challenging the Chandigarh mayor election, proposed that the results be declared by counting the present ballot papers, disregarding the marks made by returning officer, instead of a fresh election.