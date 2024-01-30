Kejriwal in a warning, asserted that if the BJP could engage in such tactics in mayoral elections, they could resort to any means to win the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal in a post on X wrote, "The manner in which dishonesty has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh Mayor elections is extremely worrying."

"Seventy-six years ago on January 30, Mahatma Gandhi -- the preacher of non-violence -- was assassinated and, on the same day, the BJP has murdered democracy," he alleged.

Lashing out at the BJP, Kejriwal claimed the saffron party will not give up power even if it loses the Lok Sabha polls.

"They will stick to power like (former US president) Donald Trump, even if it led to martial law imposition in the country," Kejriwal said.

He further said, "It is a black day for democracy. Everyone saw how they stole votes and forcibly made their candidate win. The issue is not who becomes the mayor but the country should not lose and democracy should not lose. Mayors come and go, parties come and go."