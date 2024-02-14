Centre Giving Bharat Ratna To Charan Singh, Swaminathan But No MSP Guarantee For Farmers: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asked why the Centre cannot give farmers a legal guarantee on minimum support price when it is presenting Bharat Ratna to M S Swaminathan and Chaudhary Charan Singh, two personalities who championed the cause of agriculture.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to this district for a function, Yadav hit out at the BJP-led Centre for not fulfilling the demands of the farmers protesting in Punjab and Haryana to press their demands.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said the BJP government at the Centre has promised to make India a five-trillion economy, but this will happen only when the farmers of the country are happy.