'Centre Gave Approval To Prematurely Release Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case'

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court is hearing three petitions challenging the release of the men, who walked free on Independence Day.

Bilkis Bano case protest in Delhi
Bilkis Bano case protest in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 9:56 pm

Gujarat government on Monday told Supreme Court the Union Home Ministry had approved the premature release of the 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots, the NDTV report said.

It mentioned that the apex court is hearing three petitions challenging the release of the men, who walked free on Independence Day.

It stated that the  Gujarat government said the Union Home Ministry had approved the premature release through a letter dated 11.07.2022.

The release had created a political stir across the country.

Bilkis Bano has said she was not consulted or informed about the decision.

CPM Politburo member Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and one other person had challenged the release in court, it mentioned.

The convicts were sentenced to life term in jail by a special court in Mumbai for the gangrape and the murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family.


 

