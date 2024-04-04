Centre Asserts In SC Its Right To Regulate Industrial Alcohol

The matter was referred to a nine-judge bench in 2010 after a seven-judge bench ruled in 1997 that the Centre will have the regulatory power over production of industrial alcohol. The seven-judge bench had in 1990 observed that through the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951, the Union had "evinced clear intention to occupy" legislative competence on the subject and hence Entry 33 could not empower a state government.