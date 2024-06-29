Centre Approves 40% Risk Allowance For NDRF Rescuers: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Rudraprayag: Rescuers pull out a body during a search operation after a landslide that occured on Aug 4, at Gauri Kund in Rudraprayag, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Rudraprayag: Rescuers pull out a body during a search operation after a landslide that occured on Aug 4, at Gauri Kund in Rudraprayag, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.