Thane Blast: Chemical Factory Explosion Kills 9; NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations | In Pics

At least nine people were killed and more than 60 others were injured after a boiler at Amudan Chemicals in Phase 2 of Dombivli area of Thane exploded on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in rescue operations at the site, carrying out the mortal remains of the deceased.