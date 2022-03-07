Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Centre Allocates Rs.3,274 Cr For Continuation Of Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme Till 2026

There are 23,566 beneficiaries across the country covered under this scheme.

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 6:37 pm

The Central government has given its approval for allocating Rs 3,274.87 crore for the continuation of the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana (SSSY), under which freedom fighters and their eligible dependents are given pension and other financial benefits, till 2025-26.


The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana and its components beyond March 31, 2021 for the financial years 2021-22 to 2025-26, with a total financial outlay of Rs 3,274.87 crore, an official statement said.


The proposal for the continuation of the SSSY was prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The decision shows the commitment of the government to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and take inspiration from them during the year of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," the statement said.


The amount of pension has been revised from time to time and Dearness Relief is also given since August 15, 2016. 

( With PTI Inputs)


 

Tags

National Freedom Fighters Pension Freedom-fighters Pension Indian Armed Forces Veteran Ministry Of Home Affairs Amit Shah BJP Government Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana PM Modi India
