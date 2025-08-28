CCTV Footage Shows Domestic Worker Hanging Herself At MLA’s Son’s Home In MP

Sapna Raikwar, aged 21, who was found deceased on the premises of at the son of Congress MLA Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur, Abhiyant Singh Gaur's residence
The Chhatarpur Police Department is actively investigating the tragic death of Sapna Raikwar, aged 21, who was found deceased on the premises of at the son of Congress MLA Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur, Abhiyant Singh Gaur's residence in Sun City Colony of Civil Line police station area. Raikwar, who had been employed as a domestic worker at the household for several years, was discovered hanging from a tree.
According to ANI, civil Line Police Station Incharge, Valmiki Choubey, said "That girl was working here for a long time, and her parents also used to work here. Prima facie, it looks like a suicide, but the reason is not clear yet."
According to News18, preliminary findings indicate that Raikwar’s death may be a case of suicide, supported by CCTV footage from the residence that reportedly shows her preparing a noose with her dupatta and taking her own life. Initial reports of injury marks on her face have been identified as dog bites from a pet in the household, not signs of physical violence.
At the time of the incident, Abhiyant Singh Gaur was not present at the residence, though his wife and child were home. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including a post-mortem examination, interviews with Raikwar’s acquaintances, and a detailed analysis of all available evidence, including CCTV footage.
The Chhatarpur Police Department is committed to a transparent and comprehensive investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident. We urge the public to refrain from speculation and allow the authorities to complete their inquiries.