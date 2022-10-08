Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
CBI Questions Tejashwi Yadav's Close Aide In Land-For-Jobs 'Scam'

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI chargesheeted Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti in the case, the officials said. 

Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav Photo: PTI

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 6:20 pm

The CBI on Saturday questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said.

Sanjay, who had served as PS to Tejashwi during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court, they said.

-With PTI Input

National CBI Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Chargesheet Investigation New Delhi
